The Glasgow Business and Professional Women's Club is holding their 41st Arts, Crafts and Gifts Fair.

The event begins Saturday September 28 at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. on the Glasgow Square.

Organizers promise the event will have something for everyone, including food, jewelry, paintings, and decor. Admission is free.

13 News Laura Rogers interviewed Latoya Drake, a member of Glasgow B&PW. You can learn more here.