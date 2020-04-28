Glasgow couple arrested for criminally abusing children

A Glasgow couple was arrested for criminal abuse of juveniles.

The Glasgow Police Department received a complaint Last Thursday from Department Of Social Services and requested further investigation into criminal abuse that involved children.

GPD conducted an investigation and determined that the juveniles had been physically abused and drugs had been abused in the presence of the children. All of the children were removed from the home by Department of Social Services.

Randy A. Whyde, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 Or Under.

Ashley N. Whyde, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 Or Under.

