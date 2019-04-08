Glasgow drug arrest after man pulled over for having expired plates

On Saturday, April 6, Glasgow police conducted a traffic stop on Joe Traylor Avenue for a car that had expired registration plates.

An officer made contact with Patrick Stinson, of Cave City, and found he had an active warrant for his arrest. The officer also found Methamphetamine that he says Stinson had in his hand and a glass pipe.

Stinson was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering With Physical Evidence.