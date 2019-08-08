Glasgow hosts its first ever CASA training session

If you have a caring heart for children, and can give up some of your time, CASA may be for you.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. It's an organization made up of volunteers who support and advocate for victims of child abuse and neglect in the south central Kentucky family court system. And today they held a training session in Glasgow for the very first time.

"We'll have social workers," said Robbie Chinn, Senior Advocate Coordinator for CASA of South Central Kentucky. "We'll have experts in communication. Just different people will come in and get them up to speed on the court process and get them prepared to take on that case, because again, we don't require them to have expertise but we're gonna, we're gonna give them the expertise that they need."

CASA'S vision is to give the abused and neglected children the opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving home.

You can apply to be a CASA advocate by Clicking Here to go to their website.

