Glasgow man accused of child abuse

A Glasgow man was arrested Thursday on charges related to abusing a child.

Deputies with the Barren County Sheriff's Department say child abuse reports were confirmed at a home on Lick Branch Road.

Officials said several members of the home told them Matthew Brock had used a wooden paddle on them over the past three years, and that he had twisted the arm of one child requiring a sling to be worn and didn't take the child for medical treatment.

Officials were told that around two years ago, Brock struck a member of the home with a broom, inflicting a cut on their head. One person said that around August of this year, Brock placed his hands around their neck, placing pressure on the throat and causing them to have difficulty breathing.

According to the report Brock admitted to using the paddle and having altercations with his wife, but denied injuries to the children's arm and head.