On Monday, Glasgow Police responded to Bale Terrace for a domestic complaint.

When police made contact with a female victim, it was determined that she had been assaulted.

Police then arrested 34-year-old Cosmas K. Bor of Glasgow. He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center, charged with Strangulation 1st Degree and Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury).

His bond is set at $2,500.