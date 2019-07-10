Glasgow man airlifted after bicycle accident

A Glasgow man was flown to Vanderbilt after being struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle Wednesday.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and South S L Rogers Blvd.

Police say Ashley Case of Glasgow was driving a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder on Cleveland Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn onto S L Rogers Blvd. when she failed to see William (Billy) J. Ray, also of Glasgow, who was riding a bicycle eastbound on Cleveland Avenue crossing over S L Rogers Blvd. Police say Case and Ray collided.

Case was not injured, and Ray was transported to T J Samson Hospital and then transported by Air Method to Vanderbilt Hospital for head injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

GPD was assisted at the scene by Barren/Metcalfe EMS, and the Glasgow Fire Dept.