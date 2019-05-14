Glasgow man arrested after K9 alerts on car

A Glasgow man was arrested Monday on several charges after a traffic stop.

An officer with the Glasgow Police Department stopped Jimmy Tucker on South Morgan Street and confirmed he had a suspended license.

According to police, marijuana and a .22 caliber revolver was found after a K9 alerted on the car.

Tucker was arrested and charged with Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon and Possession Of Marijuana.