Glasgow man arrested after altercation involving gun

A Glasgow man was arrested Wednesday after police say he pulled a gun during an altercation at a restaurant.

The Glasgow Police Department was called to the parking lot of Taco John's in reference to a fight complaint.

Officers said a vehicle had pulled into the parking lot of Taco John's and that two men inside the vehicle got into a physical altercation. GPD said one of the men, identified as Charles L. Busey Jr., pulled a gun and pointed it at another man.

Charles L. Busey Jr. was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.