Glasgow man arrested after fight involving a knife

A Glasgow man was arrested last Friday after a fight involving a knife.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to a fight involving weapons on Frazier Avenue.

Officers say they stopped a vehicle that was leaving the scene and made contact with the Rodrix Brooks. They say Brooks was under the influence of alcohol and pulled a knife on another person during an earlier altercation.

Police arrested Brooks and charged him with wanton endanderment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.