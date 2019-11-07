Glasgow man charged with trafficking after home found with slew of drugs

On Wednesday, November 6, Glasgow Police responded to a drug complaint at a home on East Main Street.

An officer spoke with the homeowner and received consent to search the residence.

It was there that police found meth, heroin, synthetic marijuana, Xanax, marijuana, Hydrocodone and digital scales.

Nedrick Rowlett, 33, of Glasgow, was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

He's been charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Or > (>OR=2GMS Methamphetamine), Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 2nd>Offense, Trafficking In Controlled Substance 2nd Or>Offense(Heroin), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense(Drug Unspecified), Trafficking In Control Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.