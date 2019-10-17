Glasgow man arrested for kidnapping and assaulting woman

A Glasgow man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after an incident police say happened on October 4.

A female victim told the Glasgow Police Department that John A. Johnson had come to a home on October 4 where she was visiting and forced her to leave. She told police he forced her into her own vehicle and forced her to drive him to his home in Glasgow where he then made her to stay against her will. The victim told police he assaulted her multiple times before taking her for medical treatment. Johnson reportedly said she had fallen down some stairs.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Kidnapping-Adult, Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence.