Glasgow man arrested for murder

The Barren County Sheriff's Department says deputies went to Park City Glasgow Road to a suicidal person who had posted on Facebook that he had killed someone. Police found a woman and a man in a car; the woman was passed out and the man was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say David Pons then left the house and was arrested. The woman said the three of them lived together and David said the victim had threatened her. According to police the woman never heard the victim threaten anyone. When police took David into custody they say he told them he shot him in self-defense.

A juvenile said the adults were drinking and David and the victim started arguing. Police say the woman and the victim were leaving the house when the shots were fired.

David Pons was arrested and charged with murder.