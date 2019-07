A Glasgow man was arrested after police say he tortured a dog by putting acid on it to try and kill it.

The report said Animal Control Officers seized several chickens and a cat from his residence on Hidden Lake Road. The tortured dog had to be euthanized due to his injuries.

Donnie R. Johnson of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Torture Dog/Cat W/Serious Physical Injury Or Death, Cruelty To Animals-2nd Degree.