Glasgow man arrested for shoplifting, hitting officer at Five Star

The Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint at the Five Star on Happy Valley Road Tuesday morning.

Officers spoke to 32-year-old Jonathan Roeder, of Louisville, who refused to identify himself or comply with Officers.

Roeder became angry and belligerent, cussing and causing a disturbance with other customers in the parking lot. He became combative with Officers, striking Officer Philips in the head while they were trying to arrest him.

Officers found Methamphetamine, syringe and glass pipe inside his left pocket.

Roeder was arrested and charged with TBUT Or DISP Shoplifting U/$500, Public Intoxication-Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Probation Officer, Resisting Arrest.

The arrest was made by Officer Hayden Phillips, assisted by Sgt. Steven Fields and Officer Jeff Wright and Officer Tim Maniere.