A Glasgow man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after police responded to a fight call at Adams Place.

Officers were told the people involved had went inside a home. The report said officers were given consent to search the home where they found methamphetamine.

Police said Wyatt Pedigo was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.