Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

One man lands in the Barren County Detention Center arrested on drug charges.

According to officials, The Barren River Drug Task Force alongside other agencies executed a search warrant at a residence on Wells Road in Glasgow.

Detectives found a large amount of crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun and cash at the residence.

Police arrested James Kingery and him with charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree - cocaine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces, possession of a controlled substance1st degree, 2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.