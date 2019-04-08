Glasgow man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

The Glasgow Police Department says a man was arrested Saturday on South Green Street after being pulled over for expired registration plates.

Police say they found a concealed .40 caliber Glock in the waist band of Dillion Gibbons. They say marijuana and digital scales were also found.

Gibbons was arrested and charged with Carrying A Concealed Weapon, Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Trafficking Control Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of School.