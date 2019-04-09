Glasgow man arrested on meth charges after a shoplifting incident

A Glasgow man is arrested on meth charges - after a shoplifting incident at Big Lots.

Glasgow Police Department responded to Big Lots on a shoplifting call late Monday night.

The suspect had fled the store on foot and was running toward Shalimar Apartments.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Chanse Ennis and say a kitchen knife was inside his front pocket along with a glass pipe and methamphetamine.

Officers also recovered the stolen items and returned them back to Big Lots.

Ennis was charged with shoplifting, fleeing or evading police, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.