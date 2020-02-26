Glasgow man charged with child abuse

29-year-old Bruce Snyder, Jr. has been taken into custody by Glasgow Police.

On February 21, the Barren County Grand Jury indicted Snyder on one charged of Criminal Abuse, 1st Degree, Child 12 or under, and three counts of Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

The grand jury charged that on or before January 20, 2020, Snyder had intentionally abused another person or allowed another person of whom he had custody of to be abused and thereby cause torture, cruel confinement, or cruel punishment to a victim 12 years of age or under.

The wanton endangerment charges relate to what the grand jury says was Snyder manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life towards three individuals.

Glasgow Police have arrested Snyder and taken him to the Barren County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.