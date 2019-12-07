Glasgow man charged with rape

A Glasgow man is behind bars charged with rape.

The Glasgow Police Department investigated a rape allegation that occurred on December 4th.

Detective Cowan located the suspect, 22-year-old Dedontae Morrison on May Street in Glasgow and found a stolen cell phone and Methamphetamine.

Detective Cowan also made contact with another person, Dwayne Welborn of Glasgow and located a handgun.

Morrison was arrested and charged with Rape 1st Degree-Incapable Of Consent-Physically Helpless, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)(Attempt), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Welborn was arrested and charged with Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon.

Both arrests were made by Detective Aaron Cowan, assisted by Detective Mickey Atwood.