Glasgow man cited for DUI after allegedly causing accident on Saturday

A Glasgow man has been cited for driving under the influence after allegedly hitting another car that held a young passenger.

On Saturday morning, Barren County Sheriff's deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Lick Branch and Hollow Road.

24-year-old Tyler Scott and his passenger, 26-year-old Brooke Pierce, both of Glasgow, had failed to stop at the intersection, and hit another car being driven by 61-year-old Mark Reed, of Glasgow, who also had a 4-year-old child with him.

Scott, Reed and the child were taken to TJ Samson Hospital but were later discharged.

Among other charges, Scott was cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and wanton endangerment.