Glasgow man injured in Metcalfe County crash

On Tuesday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office went to a single car crash with injuries on KY 90, two miles west of Summer Shade.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that 39-year-old Timothy Davis, of Glasgow, was driving on KY 90 when his vehicle went off the road. Davis’ car then struck the ditch line and traveled approximately 271 feet before overturning.

Davis was transported to TJ Samson hospital by Barren-Metcalfe EMS where he was treated and released for his injuries. Police say Davis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.