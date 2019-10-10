Glasgow men arrested for trafficking slew of drugs

On Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Department executed a search warrant on Grandview Avenue.

It was there that police say they found synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

Robert Fields and James Depp, both of Glasgow, were taken into custody.

They were both charged with trafficking meth, synthetic drugs, and marijuana.

Fields was also charged with possession of synthetic drugs.

According to the Barren County Detention Center's website, both men's bonds are set at $20,000 each.