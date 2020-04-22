Glasgow native Tanner Bowles talks about playing football at the University of Alabama

Tanner Bowles was a standout football player at Glasgow high school in more ways than one. At 6'5 280 pounds he was a hard figure to miss walking through the hallways and on Friday night's he was dominant on the gridiron.

This success on the field made Tanner one of the top prospects in the state of Kentucky in 2019 and racking up big-time offers from the best programs in America.

Bowles ultimately chose to take his talents to Tuscaloosa and play for head coach Nick Sabam and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tanner appeared in one game and was able to redshirt his first year on campus. He speaks with 13 SPorts Jeff Lightsy about his playing days at Glasgow, playing for Nick Saban, and how are things different due to COVID-19.

