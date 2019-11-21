Glasgow native to serve as general counsel of the Office of the Governor

Gov.-elect Andy Beshear announces a Glasgow native will serve as general counsel of the Office of the Governor.

La Tasha Buckner, of Lexington, who is also serving as co-chair of the governor’s office transition team, was named general counsel. The Office of General Counsel serves as a legal liaison to the governor, provides legal advice, and coordinates with general counsel across state government.

Buckner, a Glasgow native, is a graduate of the University of Kentucky Honors Program (now Lewis Honors College) and the UK College of Law. With extensive litigation experience before federal, state and administrative bodies, she has served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, deputy executive director for the Public Protection Cabinet’s Office of Legal Services and served as general counsel to the Department of Charitable Gaming and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. As assistant deputy attorney general for the Civil Division in the Office of the Attorney General, Buckner has argued on behalf of some of the Commonwealth's most notable cases, including challenges related to pension reform and budget cuts to universities.

“I am excited and privileged to be chosen by the Gov.-elect to counsel him and the Lt. Gov.-elect as we prepare to move Kentucky forward,” said Buckner. “The governor’s office sets the tone for an entire administration so it’s our pledge to create a state government that’s open, accessible and responsive to our citizens. I am looking forward to continuing to work to address the issues that matter to Kentuckians.”

The official appointments will not occur until after Beshear is sworn in as governor Dec. 10.

Earlier this week, Beshear and Lt. Gov.-Coleman invited all state employees to provide feedback to the transition team through the state’s existing Employee Suggestion System and/or emailing info@besheartransitionky.com.