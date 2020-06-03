Glasgow police arrest man after multiple county pursuit

A Westview man was arrested Wednesday on a slew of charges after police said he led them on a pursuit through multiple counties.

An officer with the Glasgow Police Department attempted to stop a F800 Series Ford Truck driven by Jackson D. Dockery. Police said Dockery failed to stop and then led them on a pursuit into Barren, Edmonson, Hart, and Metcalfe County where the vehicle drove through several back yards of a mobile home park, striking a deck that was attached to one of the residences.

GPD said officers were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices and the pursuit ended when the truck ran into a ditch line.

Dockery was arrested and charged with One Headlight, No Tail Lamps, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influ Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 1st Offense, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, No Registration Plates.