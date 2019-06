The Glasgow Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a tractor theft.

GPD posted a picture Tuesday morning of a white truck to Facebook they said was involved in stealing the tractor from Wright Implement. They said the theft occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The tractor has a front loader and is missing rear left arms and top link.

Anyone with information about the owner of the truck is asked to call GPD at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.