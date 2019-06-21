Twenty Kentucky law enforcement officers graduate from sergeant's course

20 Kentucky law enforcement officers were recognized Friday for completing the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Academy of Police Supervision.

Also known as the sergeant's academy, the three-week training program is targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency's promotion list to become sergeants.

Students participate in classes focusing on the role of a supervisor, leadership, resolving conflict, managing diversity, and the like.

It's the 80th graduating class to complete APS.

DOCJT is the first agency in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

Congratulations to some of the graduating officers that are from our viewing area -- Sgt. Brian Morgan of Campbellsville Police Department; Sgt. Ashley Jones of Glasgow Police Department; Sgt. Jeffrey Brangers of Hardin County Sheriff’s Office; Sgt. Chad Eggleston of Russellville Police Department; and Sgt. Mikka Weaks of Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.