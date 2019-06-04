Glasgow police warn of phone scam

The Glasgow Police Department is warning of a phone scam.

The Glasgow Police Department has received complaints of someone posing as a local law enforcement officer asking you to purchase money cards and then give the number on the card to the person over the phone.

Police say, when you call the number back, an automated system answers as a local law enforcement agency or if you have caller ID will show up as a local law enforcement agency.

This is a scam. The Glasgow Police Department and the Barren County Sheriff's Department are not involved in this type of activity.

They encourage you not to provide the caller with any information and please report them to police.