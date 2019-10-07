Glasgow shoplifting arrest leads to drug charges

On Sunday, October 6, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifting complaint.

Officers made contact with Philip Lowe in the parking lot and received consent to search of him where they located Suboxone, Methamphetamine, and a glass pipe on his person.

Philip Dale Lowe, was arrested and charged with TBUT or DISP Shoplifting U/$500, Possession Control Substance 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.