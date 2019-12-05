Glasgow store's community fund spreads positive messages at laundromat

A family-ran consignment and online boutique store based out of Glasgow is doing its part in spreading the joy of giving this season.

Several years prior, they started the Community Pay It Forward Fund, where 10% of sales from the store and 20% from the online store go into the fund to go back into the community.

Monica Perkins, who helps her mother to run the store while managing the fund, says the idea that the fund went with to give back this month actually came from a customer.

"It's nothing to do with me -- I volunteer my time and what work there is to it, but it's the customers -- the loyal customers that actually fund the operation," said Perkins.

In the past, they've done community giveaways of toiletries, helped with the medicine copays of individuals, and gave out toboggans and gloves in the wintertime.

"We wanted to spread that out a little bit, and help more than one person," Perkins explained for this month's initiative.

During December, Perkins has been dropping off free laundry detergent at public laundromats, with a positive message attached.

"This might not seem like a lot to a lot of people, but if you're having a bad day, and you're a single mom or a single dad, and you're struggling -- that washing powder might wash that extra load of clothes for you," she said. "But the main thing is to make somebody smile or realize that 'Hey -- it's going to be okay.'"

They also hope to drop off change from the fund near vending machines at the hospital.

The Walk-N-Closet is located in Glasgow at 208 Columbia Avenue.

You can also access their online boutique on Facebook by following this link.

"You know, everybody talks about retail therapy -- we call this feel-good therapy," said Perkins.