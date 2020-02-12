Glasgow teen charged with strangling woman

On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Happy Valley Road for a stabbing.

Officers made contact with 19-year-old Clayton Wilson who had a laceration to his hand. Police say Wilson told them that his girlfriend had stabbed him.

After further investigation, Officers determined that Wilson had been involved in a domestic dispute at Stonehenge Apartments and assaulted a female before he punched a mirror, causing a deep laceration to his hand.

Wilson had thrown the victim to the ground and began punching and choking her. He was taken to T J Samson Hospital for treatment to the laceration on his hand and became combative with T J Security and Officers. The female victim was also treated at T J Samson for her injuries.

Officers say they also located marijuana, baggies and digital scales inside a backpack that belong to Wilson.

Clayton T. Wilson of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Strangulation 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Peace Officer Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid, Resisting Arrest, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Imprisonment.

His bond is set at $25,000 cash.