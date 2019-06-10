Glasgow traffic stop leads to arrest

A traffic stop in Glasgow leads to an arrest.

Glasgow Police say Sunday an officer made contact with Danielle Hornberger and performed field sobriety tests.

The officer determined Hornberger was under the influence and located Adipex Pills inside of the vehicle.

Police arrested Danielle Hornberger, of Anderson Indiana, and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs .08-1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container.