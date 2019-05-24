Glasgow wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia arrests

The Glasgow Police Department arrests three people for wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving a complaint.

An officer made contact with Chasiti Wilburn, Donald Wilburn, and Thomas Dobson and received consent to search the vehicle and found a glass pipe with drug residue.

Police say Dobson admitted they had smoked Methamphetamine inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up and a small child in the back seat.

They were all arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

