Glasgow woman arrested after traffic stop in Barren County

One Glasgow woman lands behind bars on drug charges in Barren County.

Glasgow Police stopped a vehicle on West Cherry Street that had an expired registration plate.

Officials identified the driver as Phelicia Kinslow, authorities then received consent to search the vehicle.

An officer says they found a syringe with residue and Methamphetamine.

Police then arrested Phelicia Kinslow and charged her multiple charges that include, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

