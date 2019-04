A Glasgow woman was arrested Monday after a traffic stop.

Glasgow Police Department say they stopped Jennifer Austin on East Main Street for having expired tags. Officers found she had an active warrant for her arrest.

Police say they found methamphetamine during a search of her car.

Austin was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), and other offenses.