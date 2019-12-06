Glasgow woman arrested on drug charge

A Glasgow woman is behind bars after being charged with possession.

The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway Street Street on December 5.

The officer received consent to search the vehicle where he located Hydrocodone in the seat where of 47-year-old Connie Jessie, of Glasgow, had been sitting.

Jessie was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense.

The arrest was made by Officer Allen Riffle, assisted by Officer John Warnock.