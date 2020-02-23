Glasgow woman dies in Barren County wreck Sunday morning

A Glasgow woman died in a wreck in Barren County Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police say they responded to a three vehicle wreck on Happy Valley Road in Barren County at 11:17 a.m. Sunday.

Investigation revealed 73-year-old Mary Johnson, of Glasgow, was driving northbound on Happy Valley Road. 60-year-old Deborah Cundari, of Glasgow, was driving northbound in front of Johnson's vehicle. Cundari slowed to turn on Harry Kind road when she was struck by Johnson's vehicle. Johnson's vehicle then entered oncoming traffic where it was hit by 35-year-old Jeremy Staples, of Cub Run, who was traveling Southbound.

Johnson was transported to T.J Samson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Cundari was also transported to the hospital, was treated for her injuries and released.

All other passengers and operators refused medical treatment and did not report any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

