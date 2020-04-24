Glasgow's Anzley Adwell talks about Coach Stinson, expectations for the Lady Scotties in 2020, and life as a CNA

Under head coach Justin Stinson the Glasgow Lady Scotties have produced several high-level basketball players. The Latest is junior guard Anzley Adwell.

During the 2019-2020 campaign, Adwell helped Glasgow to 22 wins and a spot in the 4th region tournament. She also eclipsed the 1,000 point marker in her career.

Although she is great on the court, its Anzley's aspirations outside of basketball that is even more impressive. She currently works as a Certified nursing assistant at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow with the goal of becoming an R.N.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy spoke with Anzley about her relationship with former head coach Justin Stinson, goals for Glasgow basketball in 2020, and her work as a C.N.A.