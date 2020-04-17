Glasgow's Nik Sorrell talks about the Scotties basketball season. offers to play basketball and baseball in college, and miss the 2020 baseball season

During his high school career, Nik Sorrell was a must-see player for the Glasgow Scotties. On the basketball court, he was the teams leading scorer and earned All-District and All-Region honors.

On the baseball diamond, he was able to earn himself a college scholarship.

Now, Nik hasn't made a decision about which sport he will play at the next level, but one thing is for sure, a lucky school is getting a special player.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy caught up with Sorrell to talk recruiting, the 2019-20 Scotties basketball team and a special loved one that he plays every game for.