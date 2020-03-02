Glen Lily Road residents concerned about new proposed Powersports Park

A former landfill in Bowling Green will soon be filled with dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and more.

Two Bowling Green developers are taking the landfill and turning it into a Powersports complex but this proposal has residents living on Glen Lily Road very concerned.

"Those roads are too narrow for it. We have issues. We don't have a center line and when we meet each other on the roads now and we slow down and cut over to the shoulder just to make sure we don't touch," said Gary Sullivan, Glen Lily Road resident. "The noise levels, this is a quiet community with generations of families that have lived here generation after generation."

The developers have been reaching out to the residents and listening to their concerns they even offered lifetime passes to the park.

"So a lot of the things that are going around is just buzz and most of it is incorrect and you know that is just what happens in the world," said Sye Head, co-owner and developer. "So we want to correct all that but we also want to work and be good neighbors with the neighbors that are out there. All the residents we are offering all of them within a mile and half free lifetime access to our park.."

The developers do have a long term solution that would avoid traffic backups on Glen Lily and have the park empty out on the Natcher Parkway.

"So the immediate goal obviously is just to get all the gravel we can out there for parking, make sure the events go smoothly," added Head."The long term goal is so that there is an exit off of Natcher so that we completely avoid Glen Lily, we completely avoid Barren River, we completely avoid Price Chapel, we completely avoid all the way down to Briggs Hill. That is the long term goal but we know first that we have to perform."

Although there have been solutions proposed by the developers, the neighbors are still concerned about traffic being backed up during popular events. As well as the safety of drivers being on Glen Lily Road.

"You know Glen Lily Road has been an unsafe road for years and years and they haven't come up here and done anything about it yet," said Gary Ausbrooks, Glen Lily Resident. "So now they are going to come and widen the roads so we can fit 60 thousand people on our road, no I am not buying it."

The residents on Glen Lily road have started a petition against the Powersports park.

Residents of Glen Lily Road have gathered together to discuss their concerns over the newly proposed powersports park! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/GzOOoKrXgu — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) March 3, 2020

The developers have their first event scheduled for the park in May.

