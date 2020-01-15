Gloomy But Near Record Warmth

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

We start out our morning with very gloomy conditions as rain, mist, and fog has taken over parts of the region. Expect spotty showers throughout the day today. At least we stay warm, with Wednesday afternoon's temps near record territory (70° is the record high set in 1952)! Then comes much cooler, drier air for Thursday. That's followed by yet another system for Friday and Saturday, with rain along with gusty winds. Then comes much colder, more seasonal air, which looks to hang around for awhile.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Warm, Scat'd Showers (Thunder Possible)

High 69, Low 35, winds SW-12

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 46, Low 28, winds N-8

FRIDAY: Cool with Showers Likely In The Evening

High 46, Low 44, winds E-9

