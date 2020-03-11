Gloomy Clouds Stick Around For Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The clouds stick around for much of Wednesday, a system to the southwest may clip some folks to our west bring a slight rain chances this afternoon; however, it will be on the light side. Thursday we are dry much of the day with highs in the 70's, this will stimulate the atmosphere leading to a slight chance for severe weather Thursday evening with damaging wind being the main threat, but we can not rule of hail as well as an isolated tornado. We do dry out to end the week but a bit cooler air returns with highs in the 50's

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High 64, Low 50, winds SW-5

THURSDAY: Warmer, Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely

HIgh 71, Low 48, winds S-13

FRIDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cooler

High 57, Low 40, winds N-10

