Gloomy Weather Coming To An End Sunday

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, November 23, 2019

After a gloomy and rainy start to the weekend, the rest of the weekend looks dry and cool, but temperatures will be warming up for the start of next week. The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day along with Black Friday also hold possibilities for rain with highs in the 50s both times.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Drizzle

Low 33, winds W-11

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High 50, Low 33, winds SW-10

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 60, Low 39, winds SW-10

