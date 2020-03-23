Glory Baby Ministry to make masks for first responders, healthcare workers

As the number of coronavirus cases rise, the need to protect those on the front line becomes ever more important. First responders and healthcare workers are already reporting low supplies of some preventative PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products.

The Glory Baby Ministry is asking for volunteer help from the community to help sew masks or provide donations for products to help make the protective masks for those who need them.

"We have about 30 volunteers right now," said Founder and President of the Glory Baby Ministry, Jessica Heffinger.

Heffiner stressed that other COVID-19 affected regions that are using volunteers to manufacture these masks are doing so by the thousands. That is why the Ministry needs volunteer seamstresses to help make the product to keep up with demand.

"We currently have a few different patterns and prototypes that we have sent to be tested -- We hope to know soon which product is best to start the process," said Heffinger.

You can email them at:

glorybabyministry@gmail.com

