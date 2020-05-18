DoorDash delivery driver donates $60 tip to buy food for medical staff

While making a delivery at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, DoorDash delivery driver Michael Huff said that a patient told him that God called upon her to give him her change box.

"She said that God told her that she wanted me to have this. And she brought out the box and she said here's your tip," said Huff. "After I opened it up, it was her change box."

Michael decided to pay the tip forward.

Michael says after counting the money it totaled to $60, he said knew just what to do.

"Then I met some very nice people over here at Greenview hospital. Then I was thinking, well I want to do something," said Huff.

"This is where I thought that saying God wanted me to have this. And I told them I was very thankful for all the nurses and the doctors and I asked them if it was okay if I bought them lunch the next day," said Huff.

Michael decided to purchase the Greenview staff 120 wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, a gesture of appreciation for those on the front lines.

"Well I could've used this money myself but I wanted to do something for the community. This is what I thought would be a really nice thing for the doctors and the nurses here. They're the ones on the front lines, out here risking their life for this and to help everybody out here. It brought a lot of smiles and joy across their face, and it really warms my heart," said Huff.

Michael says he encourages others to help spread good news, through good deeds. Especially for our medical workers who risk it all, for your and I -- everyday.