Going 'Over The Edge' for child advocacy; Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center launches second annual event

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is kicking off its second annual "Over The Edge" event.

During this fundraising event, participants called "edgers" will rappel from the roof of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green.

All the money raised for the event will go directly to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC). The center provides critical services for children who are victims of sexual abuse. The center serves a 10 county region around our area, and just last year, served 632 children. At a press conference Wednesday, launching the second annual Over The Edge event, BRACAC Director Jennifer Bryant said the center is on course to serve about 25% more children this year through forensic interviews, and is seeing record-breaking numbers.

For the last 20 years, BRACAC has held The Great Teddy Bear Run and seen great success, but with these record-breaking numbers of children the center is seeing, they've now launched the Over The Edge event as well, creating two annual, signature events for BRACAC.

With Over The Edge being a rappelling event, the center hopes it will represent the courage that these children have to tell their stories, as people build up the courage to look down from the roof of Stadium Park Plaza and literally go 'over the edge' for child advocacy.

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit, and relies on community support to be able to continue providing services to children in need.

The 2019 Over The Edge event will take place October 25 and October 26. The center has a goal of 92 participants.

If you are interested in supporting child advocacy and participating in the second annual Over The Edge event, click here to register or learn more about the center/event.