Gold bar donated to Salvation Army red kettle in Kentucky

A gold bar worth almost $1,500 has been found among donations to one of the Salvation Army's red kettles in Kentucky.

Louisville Area Commander Major Roy Williams told WAVE-TV that the bar was found over the weekend in a kettle at the Kroger in Prospect. He says it's the fourth straight year that a one-ounce gold piece has been donated anonymously.

Other smaller gold and silver coins also have been found in recent days. The Louisville Area Salvation Army said it is still about $70,000 short of its fundraising goal. The charity hopes to raise $500,000 during its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which runs through Christmas Eve.

