The Warren County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for Robert Fiore of Thompson Drive in Bowling Green.

Mr. Fiore is 84 years old and is a diabetic who does not have his medicine.

He was last seen Tuesday November 5, in a 2004 Lincoln Town Car, license tag 745-ZAG.

If you have seen Mr. Fiore or know where he is, please call the Warren County Sheriffs Office at 270-842-1633.